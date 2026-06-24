'Completely broken after layoff': Developer shares how he bounced back with a new job

A software developer who was laid off during his probation period has shared an inspiring update on Reddit, revealing how he managed to secure a new job offer just six weeks after losing his previous role. The post, shared on the popular Reddit community for Indian developers, has resonated with thousands of professionals navigating a challenging job market.

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According to the developer, he was left “completely broken” after being laid off and suddenly finding himself without any source of income. However, after 1.5 months of persistent job hunting, he received a new offer. While the new role came with a 30% salary cut, it was fully remote, a trade-off he was willing to accept given the circumstances.

“1.5 months ago I posted here completely broken. Laid off during probation, zero income. The response I got from this community was overwhelming. Thank you. Seriously.

Two weeks back I received an offer. 30% less than before but fully remote. That's enough for me right now.” he wrote on Reddit.

Check post here:

In his post, the developer detailed the strategies that helped him land interviews and eventually secure a job. One of the most effective steps was building a custom job scraper that automatically collected listings from platforms such as LinkedIn, Naukri and other such platforms every few hours.

He wrote, “3-4 interview calls came directly from Reddit DMs after my last post. Couldn't crack them but the practice helped a lot. Stayed in touch with ex-colleagues who were also job hunting. We shared leads and kept each other sane”

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He further wrote that he stayed connected with former colleagues who were also searching for jobs, exchanging leads and supporting one another through the process. "Reached out directly to hiring managers and recruiters on LinkedIn after applying. Cold DMs, cold emails, didn't wait for someone to notice my application. Response rate was low but it made a difference in a few cases," he wrote.

Sharing his interview experience, he noted that almost every company asked about the use of AI tools in daily work.

He mentioned, "For DSA just do Arrays and Hashes. I'm not kidding. 90% of my interviews stayed right there. Don't waste weeks on DP and graphs unless the JD specifically mentions it."

The post also sparked discussion among other developers. Several users agreed with his observations about interview patterns, while others highlighted that job searches remain particularly difficult for professionals with fewer years of experience.

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A user commented, “Happy for you, man! , saving your post for a hard time!”

Another user wrote, “Congrats man..i got laid off last week. Gotta keep that grind ON!”

A user asked, "Are companies still having DSA rounds? I am literally using claude for everything since last 1year. Haven’t written a single line of code in that time frame."

A user appreciated, "Really inspiring i got laid off 2 months ago and haven’t landed a single interview now i am become impatient and don’t know how to move ahead confused between should i switch careers or try to grind in for few more months."