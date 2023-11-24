This country in Europe is allowing people to work without residence, work permits

New regulations effective from November 17 enable certain foreign nationals to work in Denmark for short durations without requiring a residence and work permit. As per the updated guidelines by Danish authorities, eligibility demands working for a foreign company linked to a Denmark-based establishment with a minimum of 50 employees, as reported by SchengenVisaInfo.

Under the new rules, individuals can engage in employment with the Danish company for two distinct periods within 180 days. Each work stint may span a maximum of 15 working days, with a mandatory absence from Denmark for at least 14 days between these periods.

This provision applies specifically to managerial roles or work requiring high/intermediate-level expertise within specific categories.

Beyond this classification, the Danish Immigration Service outlines exemptions for other groups of foreign nationals (non-EU/EEA or Nordic citizens) based on their professional field or specific situations. These exemptions encompass:

1. General exemptions: This category includes foreign diplomats, their families, household staff, and personnel on international trains, vehicles, and Danish commercial ships, subject to specified port and shipyard visit restrictions.

2. Guest teachers up to five days: Teachers operating within the Ministry of Higher Education and Science or the Ministry of Culture institutions for a maximum of five days within 180 days are also exempt from the work permit requirement.

3. Artists, musicians, performers, and essential support staff involved in significant roles for public artistic events lasting less than 14 days may qualify for exemption. This includes necessary personnel such as managers, make-up artists, dressers, sound and light technicians, and tour drivers.

4. Board members up to 40 days: Board members performing professional duties in Denmark for up to 40 days in a calendar year are not mandated to obtain a work permit.

5. Professionals with special work assignments up to 90 days: Professionals, including researchers, foreign company representatives on business trips, and household staff accompanying foreign nationals visiting Denmark for up to three months, can undertake specific tasks without a work permit for a stay not exceeding 90 days from entry.

However, citizens from countries with a visa requirement still need a visitor’s visa. Furthermore, individuals holding a work permit restricted to a particular job but seeking to teach at a specific institution or work for another company must apply for a permit for sideline employment.

In September of this year, the Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI) announced that, while processing work and residence permit applications, they will utilise income information from the Confederation of Danish Employers to ascertain if the offered position aligns with Danish salary standards.

To obtain a visa for Denmark with an Indian passport, you'll typically follow these steps:

1. Identify Visa Type: Determine the type of visa you need based on your purpose of travel: tourist, business, work, study, etc.

2. Visit the Danish Embassy or Consulate Website: Go to the official website of the Danish Embassy or Consulate in India. There you'll find information specific to visa applications, requirements, and procedures.

3. Complete Application Form: Fill out the visa application form accurately. You might need to do this online or obtain a physical form from the embassy/consulate.

4. Gather Documents: Collect the required documents. This usually includes:

- Passport (valid for at least 6 months)

- Passport-sized photos

- Travel itinerary (flight bookings)

- Proof of accommodation in Denmark

- Travel Insurance

- Financial proof (bank statements, sponsorship details, etc.)

- Employment or education-related documents

- Purpose-specific documents (invitation letters, conference details, etc.)

5. Schedule Appointment: Book an appointment at the Embassy or Consulate for submitting your application. Some offices require appointments in advance.

6. Attend Interview (if required): Depending on the visa type, you may need to attend an interview.

7. Pay Fees: Pay the visa application fee. The amount can vary based on the type of visa.

8. Submit Application: Attend your appointment and submit your application along with the required documents and fees.

9. Wait for Processing: Processing times can vary. Track your application using any tracking system provided by the Embassy or Consulate.

10. Collect Visa: Once your visa is approved, collect your passport from the Embassy/Consulate or through any specified method.

