Tim Cook to visit India to launch Apple's first store, may meet PM Modi: Report

Apple CEO Tim Cook is said to be planning a visit to India in the coming weeks to launch the tech giant's first company-owned store in the country. Sources cited by the Economic Times suggest that Cook will take advantage of the trip to hold talks with key ministers regarding strategic issues like manufacturing expansion and exports.

The Mumbai store, set to be launched later this month at the Jio World Drive Mall, has a unique facade inspired by kaali-peeli taxi art unique to the city. According to the sources, Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California, is currently in the process of finalising Tim Cook's India itinerary, and the launch date of the Mumbai store will be determined accordingly.

There is also a possibility that Cook may meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his upcoming visit to India, whom he previously met in 2016. During his last visit to the country, Cook also had the chance to meet Bollywood stars and top executives, attend a cricket match, and review Apple's operations in India.

The current visit comes as Apple looks to expand its presence in the Indian market, which is a key focus for the company. The launch of the company-owned store is expected to boost Apple's retail presence in the country, which has been limited to authorised resellers and franchise-owned stores until now.

The CEO's visit this month is expected to include meetings with government officials and business leaders, with the aim of strengthening Apple's presence in the region.

Apple's senior vice president of retail and people Deirdre O’Brien is also expected to accompany Cook on his visit to India this month. Together, they are likely to explore opportunities to expand manufacturing in the region, as Apple looks to reduce its dependence on China.

Cook has been a strong advocate for Apple's presence in India, which is seen as a key growth market for the company. In recent years, Apple has been expanding its operations in the country, launching new products and services tailored to the local market.

Also read: Twitter's Secret VIP List: Elon Musk, Joe Biden, MrBeast, AOC and more reportedly getting increased visibility on Twitter

Watch: Delhi airport ninth busiest in the world in 2022