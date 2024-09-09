Festive season sale starts as Tata Motors offers discounts of up to ₹2.05 lakh on Tiago, Nexon, Safari, more

Tata Motors has launched its biggest ever ‘Festival of Cars,’ offering major discounts and benefits across its popular range of cars and SUVs. As part of this limited-time festive promotion, customers can avail price reductions of up to ₹2.05 lakh, along with additional consumer benefits, until 31st October 2024.

Related Articles

To celebrate the festive season, Tata Motors is rolling out substantial price cuts on its petrol, diesel, and CNG-powered vehicles. Here's a breakdown of the revised entry prices for some of the most sought-after models:

Tiago: Starts at ₹4.99 lakh, with discounts up to ₹65,000.

Tigor: Now priced at ₹5.99 lakh, with savings up to ₹30,000.

Altroz: Priced from ₹6.49 lakh, with up to ₹45,000 off.

Nexon: Available from ₹7.99 lakh, with up to ₹80,000 in savings.

Harrier: Priced at ₹14.99 lakh, with discounts of up to ₹1.6 lakh.

Safari: Starts at ₹15.49 lakh, with savings up to ₹1.8 lakh.

These discounts vary depending on the specific variants of each model. The biggest price cuts are on the Harrier and Safari SUVs, making it a great time for those interested in larger vehicles.

On top of the attractive price reductions, Tata Motors is also offering additional consumer benefits, such as exchange bonuses of up to ₹45,000, available at their showrooms. These extra offers make the deal sweeter for customers looking to trade in their old cars for a new Tata model.

Speaking about the launch of the ‘Festival of Cars,’ Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “As the festive season unfolds, we are delighted to present a spectacular array of enticing offers for our valued customers. With total benefits of up to ₹2.05 lakh on ICE vehicles, this year’s festive celebration includes attractive price reductions along with exciting exchange and cash benefits. We are confident that customers will seize this exceptional opportunity to own a Tata car, bringing home the best of safety and design.”

The ‘Festival of Cars’ offers will remain available until October 31. Tata Motors' timing with these offers taps into the annual festive buying season in India, where many people look to make big-ticket purchases, including vehicles.