Tinder expands Dating Safety Guide to Indian languages ahead of Safer Internet Day

Tinder, in collaboration with the Centre for Social Research (CSR), has expanded its Dating Safety Guide to four Indian languages - Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, and Bengali - to ensure that safety resources are more accessible to a diverse user base. This expansion, launched ahead of Safer Internet Day, is part of Tinder’s ongoing commitment to enhancing safety and awareness in the online dating ecosystem.

Initially introduced in 2023, the guide has already garnered significant traction, with over 1 million views and 50,000 downloads. The latest update aims to bridge language barriers, enabling more users across India to engage with safety resources in their preferred language.

The Tinder Dating Safety Guide is designed to educate users about safe online interactions and responsible dating practices. It offers insights into identifying red flags and green flags in conversations, understanding the importance of consent, and utilising in-app safety features.

Key Features of the Tinder Dating Safety Guide

• Spotting Red & Green Flags: Helps users identify warning signs in interactions and recognise respectful communication.

• Understanding Consent: Educates users about the importance of clear and enthusiastic consent in dating.

• Utilising Safety Features: Encourages users to leverage features like Photo Verification, Unmatch, and Block Contacts to maintain control over their dating experience.

• Reporting Inappropriate Behavior: Guides users on how to report harassment or misconduct directly through the app and access trusted support resources.

Throughout February, Tinder will promote safety awareness via in-app cards, directing users to download the safety guide in their preferred language. The guide will also highlight tools like www.letstalkconsent.com and the “Let’s Talk Consent” course on Coursera, which Tinder developed in collaboration with youth-focused platform Yuvaa.

Dr Yoel Roth, Vice President of Trust & Safety at Match Group - Tinder’s parent company, said: “At Match Group, we’re committed to making dating safer for millions of people worldwide. For Safer Internet Day, we’re launching the Tinder Dating Safety Guide in multiple languages, empowering young daters in India with essential tools and tips. Partnering with the Center for Social Research, we’re raising awareness of practical steps people can take for safer dating, reinforcing our commitment to stronger safety standards across our platforms and communities, and industry.”

Jyoti Vadehra, Digital Trust and Safety Lead at CSR, added, “For over four decades, the Centre for Social Research has been at the forefront of advancing gender equality, and in the past decade, we have focused on making online spaces safer and more inclusive. In this endeavour, my team has collaborated with Tinder to create this Dating Safety Guide, which is now being released in Indian languages to reach a wider audience. We hope this guide empowers individuals, particularly women, to navigate the online dating landscape with confidence, fostering genuine and respectful connections while prioritising safety.”

Tinder has continuously invested in cutting-edge safety features, including AI-driven tools like “Are You Sure?” and “Does This Bother You?”, which prompt users to reconsider potentially inappropriate messages before sending them.