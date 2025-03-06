Tinder launches ‘Her New Dating Rulebook’ this Women’s Day, redefines modern romance

This International Women’s Day, Tinder has launched ‘Her New Dating Rulebook,’ a fresh guide challenging outdated dating norms, including the notion of men footing the bill on first dates. According to the dating giant, the classic notion of men paying first may be fading into history.

With dating dynamics swiftly changing, Tinder found that a significant number of young women in India are embracing a more progressive, relaxed approach. An in-app survey reveals that 38% of female users are primarily seeking new experiences, while 29% appreciate less pressure around the pursuit of a ‘happily ever after.’

The new playbook prioritises genuine connections, authenticity, and mutual respect over traditional romantic gestures. Modern chivalry, according to Tinder’s findings, involves consistency and genuine care rather than symbolic acts. For instance, 51% of young female users believe being reliable—such as sticking to planned meetings or calls—is more meaningful than conventional gestures like paying the bill on a first date.

“Modern dating is about rewriting the rulebook. It's no longer just about old-fashioned gestures, but about genuine respect and real connections. Women today prioritize mutual care over outdated norms, embracing relationships that truly resonate. Let’s celebrate this new era where every connection is built on the freedom to choose what feels right and safe,” says Dr Chandni Tugnait, Relationship Expert for Tinder in India.

Safety continues to be a cornerstone of Tinder’s guidelines. Over half of female users said they would immediately unmatch upon receiving inappropriate messages. The dating platform has reinforced safety measures through features like ‘Are You Sure?’, ‘Does This Bother You?’, and ‘Share My Date,’ designed to maintain respectful interactions and ensure that safety is embedded into every dating experience.

Highlighting the importance of authenticity, Tinder notes that 53% of female users reject incomplete or misleading profiles, with shirtless mirror selfies deemed undesirable by over one-third of women surveyed. Detailed, genuine profiles showcasing a user’s personality and interests are significantly more appealing.

Aditi Shorewal, Communications Lead for Tinder in India, says, “As modern dating evolves, Tinder is at the forefront—empowering women with features like 'Are You Sure?' and 'Does This Bother You?' to keep interactions respectful, and 'Share My Date' to ensure their circle is in the loop. Tinder is full of possibilities, and we're committed to creating a space where women can write their own dating stories, free from outdated norms. This International Women’s Day, we are excited to spotlight how women are reshaping the dating landscape in India, defining modern chivalry through respect, genuine effort, and the freedom to choose what feels right.”