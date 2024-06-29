TRAI imposes 7-day waiting period for mobile number portability after SIM swap

In a bid to combat rising mobile phone fraud, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) announced a mandatory seven-day waiting period for mobile number portability (MNP) following a SIM swap or replacement. This new regulation, effective July 1, 2024, aims to curb fraudulent activities involving SIM card manipulation.

Previously, a 10-day waiting period was in place after a SIM swap, but TRAI has reduced it to seven days in the latest amendment to the Telecommunication Mobile Number Portability (Ninth Amendment) Regulations, 2024.

"The amended regulations are aimed at curbing the porting of mobile numbers by way of fraudulent SIM swaps or replacement by unscrupulous elements," stated TRAI.

The regulator explained that the new rule introduces an additional criterion for rejecting requests for a Unique Porting Code (UPC), essential for MNP.

"Specifically, a UPC shall not be allocated if the request for the UPC has been made before the expiry of seven days from the date of the SIM swap/replacement," TRAI clarified.

This decision follows deliberations with various stakeholders. While some argued for maintaining the 10-day waiting period, others suggested a shorter duration (two to four days) to avoid inconveniencing subscribers in urgent situations.

Ultimately, TRAI struck a balance between security and user convenience.

“The authority has decided to keep a waiting period of seven days after the SIM swap or replacement for a mobile number to become eligible for porting,” affirmed the regulator.