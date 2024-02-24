Trai recommends introduction of CNAP Supplementary Service for caller name display on phones; see details

In a bid to tackle the menace of spam calls, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has put forth recommendations for the introduction of Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) Supplementary Service across telecom networks. This move, if accepted, would require all telecom providers to offer caller name display to subscribers upon request.

Trai has advised that the government issue directives mandating the inclusion of CNAP functionality in all devices sold in India, following an agreed-upon deadline. The service would utilise caller identity information provided by subscribers in their Customer Application Forms (CAFs).

Essentially, CNAP allows the caller's name to be displayed on the recipient's phone screen, providing a convenient way to identify incoming calls. While existing tools like Truecaller utilise crowd-sourced data for similar purposes, Trai highlights concerns about their reliability.

Under Trai's recommendations, telecom companies would be obliged to provide CNAP to subscribers upon request. Moreover, businesses with bulk or corporate connections could display their preferred names, subject to verification of ownership.

Trai has outlined a technical model for CNAP implementation and arrived at these recommendations following extensive consultation with stakeholders, including industry players and the public. Notably, industry body COAI had earlier expressed reservations about making CNAP mandatory, citing technical, privacy, and cost concerns.

In response to Trai's recommendations, Truecaller, a popular caller identification service, has expressed support for efforts to enhance communication safety.

"With regards to CNAP, we do not see that it would be a competitive service comparable to the full range of services and functionality that Truecaller offers to our more than 374 million users. We believe that the current TRAI recommendations can even be a driving catalyst for our continued growth in India, as more people discover our offerings. We stay committed to our mission of making digital communication safe for Indians through our product and partnership with Indian government agencies," Truecaller said in a statement.