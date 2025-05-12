Truecaller brings AI-powered Message IDs for verified businesses and tackle SMS spam

Truecaller has announced the rollout of a new feature called AI-powered Message IDs, aimed at helping users better manage their SMS inboxes. The feature, now available in India and over 30 other countries, uses artificial intelligence to identify and highlight important messages, including bank alerts, OTPs, delivery updates, flight itineraries and payment reminders.

The tool works locally on a user’s device, preserving data privacy while scanning incoming messages and summarising key details to help users take action more quickly. Importantly, Truecaller hasn't restricted the feature behind a paywall, as it is available to both premium and non-premium users. It supports multiple languages, including Hindi.

To activate the feature, users need to grant the Truecaller app permission to read SMS messages and display notifications over other apps. Once enabled, the system delivers real-time alerts for critical messages, allowing users to bypass less relevant content.

A distinguishing feature of the update is the introduction of Green Message IDs. These carry a verified tick mark, signifying that the message originated from an authenticated business source. According to Truecaller, this verification measure is designed to enhance user trust and reduce the risk of scams or spoofed messages.

John Joseph, Product Director, Insights at Truecaller, said: “With the integration of AI in Message IDs for both premium and non-premium users, we’re providing people with a smarter, more secure way to manage their important SMS messages. Our mission is to make communication safer and more efficient, and this innovation represents the next step in our journey.”