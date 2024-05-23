Truecaller's Microsoft-powered AI can now answer calls in your voice

Truecaller has launched a new AI-powered ‘personal voice’ feature that can be customised as your own voice. This AI-generated feature will then use this personalised voice can be used to greet users and to identify the purpose of the call. Notably, Truecaller is using Microsoft’s Azure AI speech technology for this feature.

Truecaller introduced an AI assistant some time back and was used to answer, record or screen calls but with the new personal voice feature, users will be able to answer calls in their ‘real’ AI-powered voice without having to pick up the call.

In the official blog post, Raphael Mimoun, product director and general manager of Truecaller Israel, stated, “The personal voice feature allows our users to use their own voice, enabling the digital assistant to sound like them when handling incoming calls. This groundbreaking capability not only adds a touch of familiarity and comfort for the users but also showcases the power of AI in transforming the way we interact with our digital assistants.”

How to setup ‘personal voice’ in Truecaller

Here are the steps that you can follow to use the ‘personal voice’ feature on Truecaller:

1. Download or update the Truecaller app on your smartphone

2. Subscribe to the Truecaller Premium which is priced at Rs 132 per month and Rs 925 per year in India

3. Go to Settings and then open the Assistant settings in the app

4. Now follow the onscreen instructions to set up your personal voice. This will also include recording your own voice for reference.

And you’d be good to go. In case you are not aware of what the Truecaller AI assistant is, it acts as a virtual shield against unwanted calls. When you miss a call, it politely inquires about the caller's identity and purpose in your chosen voice. This conversation, converted to text, appears on your screen. Equipped with Truecaller's spam-detecting AI, you can decide if the call is worth answering or if it's best to block the number. This not only saves you time from dealing with unwanted calls but also provides an extra layer of security against spam and robocalls.

