Tux, beer, and the US flag: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s video celebrating US Independence Day goes viral

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg celebrated July 4th in an eye-catching way this year. After recovering from knee surgery, he posted a video on Facebook and Instagram, showing him on a hydrofoil, dressed in a tuxedo, with a beer in one hand and the American flag in the other. The video, set to Bruce Springsteen’s "Born in the USA," drew attention for its unusual combination of elements.

In the comments on his post, Zuckerberg hinted at potentially growing a mullet, adding a playful twist to his celebratory post. He also mentioned his recovery from an ACL tear, stating, "Pure 8 month post-recovery surfing with a dry start right here.”

This year's celebration was markedly different from his infamous 2020 sunscreen look, where he smeared his face with sunscreen to avoid paparazzi attention—a move that went viral. Zuckerberg also referenced his 2021 July 4th video, where he surfed to the soundtrack of John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads," which became a topic of discussion and meme material on social media.

Zuckerberg’s knee surgery recovery journey has been noteworthy. Six months ago, he underwent surgery after tearing his ACL while training in mixed martial arts (MMA). His recovery process seems to have gone well, as evidenced by his return to adventure sports. In a video shared on Instagram, he expressed his joy at being back on the hydrofoil and humorously mentioned not damaging his Meta Ray-Ban glasses while filming.

In addition to his recovery and public celebrations, Zuckerberg recently celebrated his 40th birthday. His wife, Priscilla Chan, recreated iconic locations from his journey since founding 'The Facebook' in a dorm room. The celebration included notable guests, such as Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

Aside from leading Meta Platforms, Zuckerberg is known for his diverse hobbies, which he credits with teaching him valuable skills and fostering innovation. His passion for side projects often takes center stage in his public persona, showing a different side of the tech billionaire.