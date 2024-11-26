Twenty one-year-old Google software engineer shows how her day looks like at Bengaluru office

Working at Google is often seen as a dream job, and a recent video by Divyanshi, a 21-year-old software engineer at Google’s Bengaluru office, gives us a sneak peek into what it’s like to work for the tech giant. Here’s a look at her day, showcasing the perks and challenges of working at one of the most coveted workplaces in the world.

Divyanshi's day starts at around 9:30 a.m. with a cab ride arranged through Google’s in-house cab scheduling service, G-Cab. This convenient service lets employees book rides according to their schedules, making the commute through Bengaluru’s notorious traffic slightly more bearable. Her destination? Google’s office at Bagmane Tech Park, a hub of activity that Divyanshi describes as “quite scenic.”

Once at the office, Divyanshi grabs breakfast, a ritual she seems to enjoy. Google offers multiple cafés in each building, with a variety of cuisines to choose from. Hot chocolate and her favourite meal fuel her as she starts her day.

Divyanshi’s workdays vary between slower design-oriented tasks and hands-on coding marathons. On this particular day, she dives into coding—a task she enjoys as it makes her feel productive. Between coding sessions, she attends meetings in Google’s thoughtfully designed meeting rooms.

One of the highlights of Divyanshi’s day is the midweek ice cream counter. Every Wednesday, employees get to indulge in a special treat, and this time it was Baskin Robbins. Divyanshi opted for a cookies-and-cream cone with her choice of toppings. Another standout feature is Google’s micro kitchens, a unique concept inspired by the company’s founders. The idea is to have food available within 20 feet of any employee to keep them energised and their creative juices flowing.

After a productive day of work, Divyanshi wraps up in the evening and schedules her G-Cab for a later time to avoid rush-hour traffic. Her day ends much like it began—organised, structured, and with a few treats along the way.

Divyanshi’s day reflects the balance Google aims to strike between work and comfort. From flexible commute options to diverse dining choices, ice cream Wednesdays, and easily accessible snacks, the workplace is designed to keep employees motivated and happy. For aspiring techies, it’s a glimpse of what makes Google more than just a workplace—it’s an ecosystem built to foster creativity, productivity, and well-being.