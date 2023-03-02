Twitter alternative Bluesky by Jack Dorsey available in closed beta now

Bluesky, a new Twitter alternative created by Jack Dorsey, is now in closed beta on the App Store. The invite-only app could soon enter a crowded field of budding Twitter competitors, such as Mastodon. Interested users can join the waitlist by submitting their email addresses.

Bluesky is said to have taken significant inspiration from Twitter, although with some minor variations, such as using the phrase "What's up?" instead of "What's happening?" and a simplified method of creating posts (including photos) through a plus button selection. Nevertheless, it incorporates recognizable features such as user search, following, and viewing posts on a Home timeline.

Initially launched as a Twitter-funded side project in 2019, Bluesky was initiated by Twitter co-founder and CEO at the time, Dorsey. His vision for the project was to provide a more open alternative to the progressively centralized Twitter platform. Bluesky later spun off as its own company in 2021.

Dorsey has said that he believes social media should be free of corporate or government control and that only the original author should have the power to remove their social-media content. His view on content removal stands in contrast to Twitter's decision to ban Donald Trump after his role in inciting the January 6th insurrection. Dorsey, while acknowledging that the ban was the right decision, also worried about its precedent in endangering a “free and open global internet.”

It remains an open question whether Twitter users will flock to Bluesky in large enough numbers to make a significant difference. However, many people seeking an alternative are doing so because of current Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s embrace of controversial figures and ideology. With the backing of Dorsey and a vision for a more open and decentralized internet, Bluesky has the potential to make an impact.

