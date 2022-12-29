Twitter down for users in India, other parts of the world

Twitter users are facing problems logging in on the social media website. Users in India and other parts of the globe have reported issues with the platform. Downdetector has reported a surge in users complaining about the services of the micro-blogging platform. At the time of writing this article, Downdetector showed a peak of over 9,500 reports.

Issues are also being reported by Twitter users in India. In India, the primary reports are coming from users in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, according to Downdetector.in.

So far, the services have not been impacted on the application. However, the website is giving an error saying, "Something went wrong, but don't fret--- it's not your fault. Let's try again." Reloading the page is also not helping resolve the issue.

So far, Twitter Support has not offered any details about the outage of the microblogging website.

Tumultuous past months

Twitter has witnessed a host of changes in the past two months. The company was acquired by Elon Musk, then richest person in the world. He took the company private and soon after he made sweeping changes in the administration, management and general work ethics at the company. Musk fired over 50 per cent of the company's employees within days of taking over. He introduced a new Twitter Blue subscription, earlier this month. With the subscription service, Musk plans to rely less on advertising money and more on subscription revenue.

Within the period of two months, Musk even decided to step down from the position of CEO of Twitter. Tesla shareholders have been unhappy with Musk's overinvolvement in the social media platform. The billionaire conducted a Twitter poll asking if he should quit the company. Majority voters (57.5 percent) said yes. Musk is actively looking for a new CEO for the micro-blogging website.

Update: Most Twitter desktop users are claiming that the services have been restored.