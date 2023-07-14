Twitter introduces revenue sharing program for content creators, here's how it will work

Twitter announced on Thursday its new initiative to enable select content creators on the platform to earn a portion of the advertising revenue generated by the company. In an effort to attract more creators and provide them with opportunities to monetize their content, Twitter will now offer revenue sharing for ads displayed in their replies.

The eligibility criteria for content creators to participate in this program include being a verified user with a minimum of 5 million impressions on their posts in each of the last three months. Additionally, creators must have a Stripe payment account, which is the platform Twitter has partnered with for payouts.

This move by Twitter aligns with its broader strategy to empower content creators and offer them avenues to earn a livelihood directly through the platform. Earlier this year, Twitter introduced the option for users to offer paid subscriptions to their content, providing an additional revenue stream for creators.

It's worth noting that Elon Musk, the billionaire who acquired Twitter in October of last year, has previously stated that the company will pass on the entire subscription revenue to creators during the first year, excluding payment gateway charges.

Twitter has officially said that in addition to ad revenue sharing, content creators will also have the option to sign up for Creator Subscriptions independently.

Initially, the availability of Creator Ads Revenue Sharing will be dependent on the countries where Stripe supports payouts. Twitter plans to roll out this feature to an initial group of creators who will receive invitations to accept payment.

To become eligible for creator ads revenue sharing, creators must fulfill certain requirements, such as being subscribed to Twitter Blue or Verified Organizations, and maintaining a minimum of 5 million impressions on their posts in each of the last three months. Furthermore, they must pass a human review process that evaluates their compliance with Creator Monetization Standards.

To streamline the application process, Twitter will soon launch an application system for ad revenue sharing. Creators will have the convenience of applying for both Creator Subscriptions and Creator Ads Revenue Sharing by accessing the Monetization section within their account settings.

