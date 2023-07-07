'Twitter-killer' Threads by Instagram is now home to over 95 million posts

Threads app has reached new heights in a very short period. Mark Zuckerberg has been updating his Threads followers with the data around sign-ups. The company has now reached a whopping 50 million sign-ups within a period of 24 hours, according to a report by The Verge. The mentions that the application is now home to over 95 million posts.

The number does seem extraordinary for a new application. However, it should be noted that Threads is using the Instagram community for its sign-ups. For reference, Instagram has over 2 billion users across the globe.

According to internal data I’ve seen, there have already been more than 95 million posts and 190 million likes shared. The uptick has also pushed the app to the 'Top Charts' list on both Apple App Store in 24 hours.

Threads Tied with Instagram

Threads does not allow non-Instagram users to sign-up for a new account. This also creates a complication for people who would like to delete their Threads account. Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, has claimed that in order to delete the account, you will have to delete your Instagram account.

Issues with Threads

Threads is being pitched as a Twitter rival but there are many aspects where the app is still lagging regarding features. Here are some of the things we missed on Threads:

Lack of a working Threads website: While you can view a Threads post on a browser, you cannot interact with it in any way

No use of hashtags: Users cannot highlight their posts using hashtags. However, that may be added soon

Feed is littered with posts from unknown accounts: The Threads feed is not limited to the accounts you are following. So expect more posts from strangers

Limited activity without logging in: Users who view posts without logging-in can view only a certain amount of replies, after which Threads require a login.