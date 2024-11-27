Uber One subscription plan introduced in India with discounts and perks; check details

Ride-hailing giant Uber has introduced its subscription service, Uber One, in India. The plan aims to attract loyal users by offering ride discounts, exclusive offers, and priority support. The launch comes as the company faces growing competition in the country’s dynamic ride-hailing market.

The new service replaces Uber’s discontinued Rider Pass feature, which earlier allowed users to enjoy monthly ride discounts. Uber One, already popular in markets like the US and Canada, adds more flexibility and benefits to the package, catering to frequent users.

Plan details and benefits

Uber One subscribers in India can choose from three pricing options:

• Rs 149 for a month

• Rs 349 for three months

• Rs 1,499 annually

The subscription includes:

• Ride discounts and Uber Credits, capped at Rs 150 per trip, to offset ride costs.

• Priority customer support for faster issue resolution.

• Exclusive offers for members.

However, only annual subscribers can cancel their membership, and cancellations result in the loss of unused credits and benefits.

Free Zomato Gold membership included

Subscribers also receive a complimentary three-month Zomato Gold membership, which includes exclusive dining and food delivery discounts. The partnership reflects Uber’s strategy to expand its ecosystem and appeal to a wider audience beyond riders.

The launch comes as India’s ride-hailing industry becomes increasingly competitive. New entrants like Namma Yatri, backed by Google, are offering driver-focused features and subscription models to attract users. Uber’s subscription plan is a strategic move to strengthen customer loyalty and maintain its edge in this environment.

Focus on safety and worker support

Uber has also rolled out new safety features alongside Uber One. These include:

• SOS integration for emergencies.

• A helmet selfie requirement for pillion riders.

• A women rider preference feature for female users who want women drivers.

In addition, the company supports the government’s e-Shram portal, encouraging gig workers to register under India’s new labour code, the Code on Social Security.

Global success and future prospects

Uber One has already garnered over 25 million subscribers globally. Introducing it in India is part of Uber’s strategy to build a stronger foothold in the market. With competitive pricing, added perks like Zomato Gold, and enhanced safety measures, Uber aims to redefine the ride-hailing experience for Indian users.