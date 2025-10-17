UIDAI launches SITAA to combat deepfakes and boost AI-powered Aadhaar security

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced a major innovation initiative titled Scheme for Innovation and Technology Association with Aadhaar (SITAA), designed to advance India’s digital identity ecosystem through collaboration with startups, academia, and industry. The programme aims to promote indigenous, AI-driven solutions that enhance the security, scalability, and resilience of Aadhaar authentication.

SITAA focuses on developing advanced technologies such as real-time deepfake detection, AI-powered face liveness systems, and contactless fingerprint authentication. UIDAI has invited proposals for these pilot challenges, with applications open until 15 November 2025.

To strengthen the initiative, UIDAI has partnered with the MeitY Startup Hub (MSH) and NASSCOM, both of which will act as strategic enablers. MSH will provide mentoring, incubation, and accelerator support, while NASSCOM will facilitate industry partnerships and global outreach.

“The SITAA programme underscores India’s commitment to building a secure, inclusive, and self-reliant digital identity ecosystem,” UIDAI said in its announcement.

SITAA’s Three Core Challenges

1. Face Liveness Detection:

Startups are invited to develop software development kits (SDKs) that can detect spoofing attempts such as deepfakes, masks, and morphs. The solutions must be effective across different demographics, devices, and environments, and support both server and edge deployment with minimal user friction.

2. Presentation Attack Detection:

This challenge targets research institutions aiming to create AI and machine learning-based systems capable of identifying print, replay, morph, and adversarial attacks in real or near-real time. The solutions must ensure high accuracy, privacy compliance, and interoperability with Aadhaar APIs while adhering to the Aadhaar Act.

3. Contactless Fingerprint Authentication:

Proposals are sought for contactless fingerprint authentication SDKs that use standard smartphone cameras or affordable imaging devices. These must ensure liveness detection, quality assurance, and AFIS-compliant templates while performing efficiently on mobile and edge devices.

Through SITAA, UIDAI is seeking to fortify Aadhaar’s defence mechanisms in an era where biometric fraud and deepfake technologies are becoming increasingly sophisticated. The scheme also aligns with the national priorities of Digital Public Infrastructure and Atmanirbhar Bharat, supporting India’s journey toward technological self-reliance in identity systems.