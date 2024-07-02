Unacademy lays off 250 employees from sales, marketing dept: Report

Edtech startup Unacademy has laid off 250 employees across various departments, including product, marketing, and sales, reported Monecontrol. This news comes on the heels of previous rounds of restructuring in 2022 and 2023.

Sources familiar with the matter revealed that around 100 positions were cut from core functions like business development and marketing, while the remaining layoffs impacted the sales team. Unacademy confirmed the job cuts but did not disclose specific reasons.

Related Articles

"As part of our ongoing efforts to streamline operations and enhance business efficiency, we have recently undergone a restructuring exercise. This was necessary keeping in mind the company's goals and vision for the year, as we focus all our efforts on sustainable growth and profitability," the company said in a statement.

"Consequently, some roles have been impacted. While this transition won’t be easy, we will be supporting all impacted individuals during this transition," it added.