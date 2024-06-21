US bans sale of Russian company Kaspersky’s antivirus software over security concerns

The United States has announced plans to ban the sale of antivirus software made by Russia's Kaspersky Lab in the country. The govt officials have claimed that the Russian government's influence over Kaspersky could be a direct security risk. The software's deep access to computer systems could potentially be used to steal sensitive information or install malware.

Related Articles

The ban includes stopping software downloads, updates, resales, and licensing of Kaspersky products. Companies using Kaspersky software will be given time to find alternatives. Additionally, sales of products integrating Kaspersky software under different brand names will be prohibited.

Kaspersky's clients in the US include critical infrastructure providers and state and local governments. This privileged access of Kaspersky's software could allow it to withhold critical updates or steal information, increasing the threat to these clients.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said, “Russia has shown it has the capacity and ... the intent to exploit Russian companies like Kaspersky to collect and weaponise the personal information of Americans and that is why we are compelled to take the action that we are taking today.” Kaspersky said the US decision was based on "the present geopolitical climate and theoretical concerns, rather than on a comprehensive evaluation of the integrity of Kaspersky's products and services."

In response, Kaspersky disputes the US decision, stating that it is driven by geopolitical tensions rather than an assessment of their software's integrity. The company plans to pursue legal actions to protect its operations in the US.

This new rule, enabled by powers from the Trump administration, will add Kaspersky units to a trade restriction list. This move is expected to hurt Kaspersky's reputation and sales internationally. The restriction effectively bars US suppliers from selling to Kaspersky and prevents new business dealings in the US from September 29.

Kaspersky has faced scrutiny before. In 2017, the Department of Homeland Security banned its antivirus product from federal networks, citing potential ties to Russian intelligence. Recent actions follow concerns that Kaspersky could be manipulated by Moscow amid the Ukraine conflict.

With inputs from Reuters