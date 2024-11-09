scorecardresearch
US Elections 2024: Elon Musk calls for weekly government employee reports amid renewed debate on accountability

Musk advocates a system of increased accountability for government, sparking comparisons to his management approach at Twitter.

Following Donald Trump’s re-election in November 2024, Elon Musk has taken to social media with a call for government transparency measures that resemble his productivity-driven changes at Twitter (now X). Musk suggested that all government employees should be required to send out a “weekly email of accomplishments,” a statement he made in response to an X user who tweeted, “The administrative branch of government needs to be Twittered.”

Musk’s reply—“A weekly email of accomplishments seems like it should be mandatory for all government employees”—quickly drew comparisons to his hands-on style since acquiring Twitter in 2022. During his tenure at the platform, Musk has focused on increased accountability, restructuring, and a direct-reporting culture that he may now envision as beneficial within the U.S. public sector as well.

The timing of Musk’s suggestion, just as Trump prepares to begin his second term, has heightened speculation that Musk sees a role for the private sector’s metrics-focused transparency in government. The new administration’s emphasis on results-driven leadership could align well with Musk’s ideas. Supporters of Musk’s suggestion argue it could lead to more productive public service, while critics worry it might add unnecessary bureaucratic pressure.

This tweet follows a string of Musk’s proposals around government reform, possibly signaling his ongoing influence in tech and now extending into the public sector during the early days of Trump’s return to office.

Published on: Nov 09, 2024, 3:08 PM IST
