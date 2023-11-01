US executive order on AI to influence global policies

In a landmark move, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to manage the risks of artificial intelligence (AI), advance equity and civil rights, stand up for consumers and workers, and promote innovation and competition. The order represents a comprehensive approach to AI, emphasising its responsible development and deployment. Positioning the US as a global leader in AI governance, the order when implemented will set rigorous standards for AI safety, security, and ethics.

The directive aims to harness AI’s benefits while mitigating potential risks, ensuring that such technologies are used to benefit society at large. However, Amit Jaju, Senior Managing Director, Ankura Consulting Group (India), told Business Today, “We also need to evaluate the overall impact on the rest of the world, especially India. The US’s approach to AI governance will likely influence global AI policies. Countries like India, a major tech innovation hub and a global tech back office, may look to the US’s standards as a benchmark for their own AI policies.”

The order also emphasises international collaboration and indicates a commitment to working with other nations, including India, on AI safety and standards. The US has engaged with several countries, including India, on AI governance frameworks, indicating a collaborative approach to global AI challenges.

Jaju adds, “Furthermore, the order acknowledges international efforts like the UK Summit on AI Safety and India's leadership as chair of the Global Partnership on AI. This suggests a global collaborative approach to AI governance, with the US playing a significant role alongside other leading nations.”

However, he also brings to attention that the executive order on AI is comprehensive from a US perspective. It doesn't address data sovereignty concerns vital to India and overlooks the global job impact, especially in sectors where India dominates. “Additionally, it misses clarifications on intellectual property rights in collaborative AI research, doesn't specify market access provisions for foreign AI products, and omits emphasis on global AI standardisation and interoperability.”

On the positive side, it could benefit from addressing cultural and ethical nuances in AI training data to resonate with diverse global values, including India's.

