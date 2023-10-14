US, India share vision around technology, AI

On October 12, in the United States of America, Arvind Krishna, CEO of IBM had met with the US President Joe Biden and his senior leadership team for establishing guidelines for deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) to boost both productivity and economic competitiveness. Just a day later, in India, seven working groups of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) submitted the first edition of IndiaAI report to Minister of state of Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Looking at the developments in both the countries, Danish Faruqui, CEO of Fab Economics says, “Impeccably similar events on AI in US and India happened concurrently today for operationalizing AI deployment across respective nations truly confirming the shared vision of US and India.”

Throwing light on the interaction with President Joe Biden, IBM CEO had said “The bipartisan, pro-investment policies launched by the Administration in recent years, aimed at rejuvenating our critical infrastructure and bolstering domestic semiconductor production and R&D, are showing tangible benefits across the country.” He added, “I also applauded the Administration's efforts to establish voluntary guidelines for the deployment of Artificial Intelligence—a transformative technology set to amplify both productivity and competitiveness. I encouraged the President to champion and promote the adoption of similar principles globally.”

On the other hand, minister Chandrasekhar believes that the IndiaAI report is set to serve as India’s guiding roadmap for the development of its AI ecosystem. “After months of dedicated research, the seven working groups that were constituted to build the core goals of the IndiaAI program, have submitted their formal report today. This comprehensive report lays out what will be the fulcrum of the IndiaAI strategy that was envisaged by PM Modi. He had talked about India for AI and AI for India. Through this roadmap IndiaAI will work to be a kinetic enabler of the 1 trillion dollar digital economy,” the Minister had said.

The Government of India’s approach to AI has been holistic and ambitious, as evidenced by the breadth and scope of government interventions under the umbrella programme – IndiaAI.

IndiaAI has a mission-centric approach which ensures a precise and cohesive strategy to bridge the gaps in existing AI ecosystem viz-a-viz Compute infrastructure, Data, AI financing, Research and Innovation, targeted Skilling and institutional capacity for Data to maximize the potential of AI for advancing India’s progress.

Faruqi of Fab Economics also added interesting to also note the diversity represented in each room and India walking the talk on Women-led-Development at the bleeding edge of technology.

