Business Today
You can now use Cred coins to buy iPhones, Nike shoes, flight tickets and more

Cred's Coin Rush is a 3-day fiesta allowing users to use their earned Cred coins to make real world purchases.

Cred, the popular credit card rewards platform, has launched an exciting new event called Coin Rush, allowing users to redeem their Cred Coins for exclusive products over a limited three-day period from 30 January to 1 February 2025. The event features various reward tiers, ranging from 10,000 Cred coins to as much as 1 crore Cred coins, offering members a chance to unlock premium rewards like never before.

The Cred Coin Rush event introduces a unique way for members to make use of their accumulated Cred coins, which are typically earned by paying credit card bills through the platform. With this special event, users can exchange their digital rewards for tangible benefits, including high-end gadgets like iPhones, wireless speakers, premium sneakers, flight tickets, movie tickets, and even gold coins.

Here are some of the most exciting rewards:

  • 1 crore coins: 10g Cred gold coin
  • 75 lakh coins: iPhone 16
  • 50 lakh coins: Marshall Kilburn 2 speaker
  • 50 lakh coins: Flight tickets worth ₹20,000 on EaseMyTrip
  • 35 lakh coins: AirPods 4
  • 25 lakh coins: Nike Air Jordan 1
  • 15 lakh coins: 1 year subscription of Amazon Prime
  • 15 lakh coins: Solara air fryer
  • 2 lakh coins: Cinepolis movie tickets

How to access Cred Coin Rush

The event is live on the Cred app. Users just need to make sure they're on the latest version, and the event is live on the homepage until February 1, 2025.

Published on: Jan 30, 2025, 8:23 PM IST
