Valentine's Day fraud: How to stay safe from being scammed online

As Valentine's Day approaches, a new study by McAfee reveals the increasing role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools in online dating and the potential risks they pose. The study, titled 'Modern Love,' surveyed 7,000 people across seven countries, including India, and found that romance scammers are leveraging AI tools to create convincing messages and realistic profile images to deceive those seeking love online.

Key findings

The study found that 77 per cent of Indians have encountered fake profiles or AI-generated photos on dating websites, apps, or social media. Furthermore, 39 per cent of Indians reported that their online conversations with a potential love interest turned out to be with a scammer. Another 26 per cent discovered that they were actually interacting with an AI-generated bot, not a real person.

Interestingly, 91 per cent of Indians reported that they or someone they know have been contacted by a stranger through social media or text message and started to chat with them regularly.

The role of AI in online dating

More than half of the Indian respondents (65 per cent) admitted to using AI tools like ChatGPT to create content for dating apps. This Valentine's Day, 56 per cent of Indians are considering using AI to write messages to their love interest, believing it boosts their confidence. However, 60 per cent of people said they would be hurt or offended if they discovered their Valentine's message was written by AI. Despite this, 81 per cent reported receiving more interest and better responses when using AI-generated content.

Rising threats

Even those not on dating apps or sites need to be cautious. McAfee Labs has observed a surge in Valentine-related scams, including malware campaigns (25 per cent increase), malicious URLs (300 per cent increase), and romance-themed spam and email scams (400 per cent increase), primarily targeting Valentine's shopping and gifts. These numbers are expected to rise as February 14 approaches.

Staying Safe

To avoid financial and emotional heartbreak, McAfee suggests the following steps:

1. Scrutinize Direct Messages: Be wary of consistent, generic, or substance-lacking messages, which could be AI-generated. Avoid clicking on any links from someone you haven't met in person.

2. Do a Reverse-Image Search: If the search results show discrepancies between the person's profile and what they've told you, you might be dealing with a scammer.

3. Never Send Money or Gifts: Don't share personal or account information, even if the other person does. Scammers often send money first to build trust.

4. Talk to Someone You Trust: If friends or family express concern, take it slow and pay attention to any inconsistencies.

5. Invest in Protection Tools: McAfee's portfolio includes McAfee Scam Protection, which detects and protects against threats and scams in realtime.