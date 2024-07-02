scorecardresearch
Vespa 946 Dragon Edition launches in India for over Rs 14 lakh

It builds upon the iconic Vespa 946 platform, enhancing its visual appeal with a unique and opulent design language.

Vespa 946 Dragon Edition Vespa 946 Dragon Edition

Vespa enthusiasts with a taste for exclusivity and a hefty budget are in for a treat. The Italian manufacturer has launched the ultra-limited Vespa 946 Dragon edition in India, priced at a staggering Rs 14.27 lakh (ex-showroom). This collector's item celebrates the Lunar New Year in Hong Kong, making it a particularly sought-after model for discerning riders.

Limited to only 1,888 units globally, the Vespa 946 Dragon is a sight to behold. It builds upon the iconic Vespa 946 platform, enhancing its visual appeal with a unique and opulent design language.

The scooter is bathed in a striking light gold paint scheme, extending from its bodywork to the mirrors, tail rack, and wheels. Intricate emerald green dragon graphics, inspired by traditional Chinese iconography, adorn the front apron and side panels, creating a captivating contrast against the shimmering gold backdrop.

Vespa 946 Dragon Edition

Underneath its eye-catching exterior, the Vespa 946 Dragon boasts the same 155cc engine option found in the standard 946 model. It retains the scooter's unique steel plate monocoque frame and sophisticated suspension system, ensuring a smooth and comfortable ride.

For those eager to get their hands on this exclusive scooter, bookings are now open at Motoplex dealerships across India. However, given its limited production run and premium price tag, interested buyers will need to act swiftly to secure their piece of Vespa history.

Published on: Jul 02, 2024, 5:35 PM IST
