ViewSonic unveils sustainable lamp-free projector range for Indian education sector

ViewSonic Corp, a prominent global provider of visual solutions, has announced the expansion of its lamp-free projector portfolio in India. The company is introducing the new LSD400 Series high-brightness laser projectors and the LSD300W-ST short-throw LED model, specifically designed to meet the evolving needs of Indian classrooms and coaching centres.

As digital classroom adoption accelerates across Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 cities, educational institutions are increasingly seeking reliable, eco-friendly display solutions with low maintenance requirements. ViewSonic’s latest offerings aim to address these demands by combining long-life light sources with significantly reduced running costs.

Cutting-Edge Efficiency and Longevity

The new models leverage advanced 3rd-generation light sources to deliver high performance while prioritising sustainability:

LSD400 Series: Utilising laser phosphor technology, these units provide 4,000 ANSI Lumens of brightness. Crucially, they consume up to 49% less power than traditional lamp-based alternatives and offer a light-source lifespan of 30,000 hours.

LSD300W-ST: This LED-based model achieves 3,300 ANSI Lumens and boasts an extraordinary 60,000-hour lifespan. This is equivalent to over 20 years of standard classroom use without the need for a single lamp replacement.

By eliminating mercury and reducing e-waste, these projectors represent a "greener" choice for the environment.

Built for India’s Challenging Environments

Recognising the diverse and often dusty conditions in Indian schools, ViewSonic has equipped both ranges with IP5X-sealed, filter-free optical engines. This design ensures dust-resistant performance and minimises downtime caused by maintenance issues.

The LSD300W-ST is particularly suited for space-constrained tuition rooms, capable of projecting a 100-inch image from just 1.06 metres away. Its 360-degree orientation support also allows for creative installations on floors and ceilings to facilitate interactive learning.

Seamless Integration and Management

For larger universities and school networks, the LSD400HD-ST offers certified compatibility with industry-standard systems such as Crestron, Extron, and Q-SYS. This allows IT departments to monitor and manage entire fleets of projectors from a central location.

"The new LSD400 Series and LSD300W-ST reinforce our leadership in lamp-free technology in India," said Muneer Ahmad, VP Sales and Marketing at ViewSonic India. "We are offering the right brightness and total-cost-of-ownership advantages for every type of learning space, from large lecture halls to compact tuition rooms."

With these latest launches, lamp-free models now account for over 70% of ViewSonic’s projection line-up in India, signalling a firm commitment to sustainable education technology.