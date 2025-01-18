Vijay Sales Kicks Off Republic Day Sale: Check out massive discounts on Apple, Samsung and many more brands

Vijay Sales has launched its much-anticipated Republic Day Sale, offering up to 70% off on a wide range of products. The sale, which began on January 18, 2025, is available both online at www.vijaysales.com and at physical stores across the country.
Top Offers Across Categories
• Smartphones and Tablets:
Customers can grab the iPhone 15 starting at ₹57,990 and the iPhone 16 for ₹69,490, inclusive of bank discounts. Budget-friendly smartphones start at ₹7,499, while 5G devices begin at ₹9,990. Tablets and iPads are available with discounts of up to 40%.
• Home Entertainment:
Televisions are priced from ₹7,490, and soundbars and home theatre systems come with up to 60% off. Portable speakers also feature discounts of up to 40%.
• Home and Kitchen Appliances:
Upgrade your kitchen with microwaves starting at ₹5,990, air fryers from ₹3,599, and OTG ovens from ₹4,999. Washing machines start at ₹9,990, while small appliances are available with up to 60% discounts.
• Wearables and Accessories:
Smartwatches start at ₹899, and TWS earbuds offer up to 70% off. Mobile accessories begin at ₹119.
• Gaming and Personal Care:
Gaming accessories feature up to 60% discounts, and personal grooming devices like trimmers start at ₹499.
• Laptops and Printers:
Premium laptops are available from ₹18,900, and printers start at ₹4,490, catering to both professional and personal needs.
Exclusive Bank Discounts
Shoppers can maximise their savings with exclusive bank offers:
• HDFC Bank: Up to ₹7,500 off on Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions.
• RBL Bank: 7.5% instant discount (up to ₹4,500) on purchases above ₹15,000.
• Yes Bank: 5% discount (up to ₹2,500) on purchases over ₹10,000.
• DBS Bank: 10% off (up to ₹3,000) on EMI transactions over ₹15,000 during weekends.
• Additional offers from IDFC Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, and OneCard.
Vijay Sales’ MyVS loyalty programme allows customers to earn 0.75% loyalty points on every purchase, redeemable in-store or online.
For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today