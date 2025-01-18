Vijay Sales Kicks Off Republic Day Sale: Check out massive discounts on Apple, Samsung and many more brands

Vijay Sales has launched its much-anticipated Republic Day Sale, offering up to 70% off on a wide range of products. The sale, which began on January 18, 2025, is available both online at www.vijaysales.com and at physical stores across the country.

Top Offers Across Categories

• Smartphones and Tablets:

Customers can grab the iPhone 15 starting at ₹57,990 and the iPhone 16 for ₹69,490, inclusive of bank discounts. Budget-friendly smartphones start at ₹7,499, while 5G devices begin at ₹9,990. Tablets and iPads are available with discounts of up to 40%.

• Home Entertainment:

Televisions are priced from ₹7,490, and soundbars and home theatre systems come with up to 60% off. Portable speakers also feature discounts of up to 40%.

• Home and Kitchen Appliances:

Upgrade your kitchen with microwaves starting at ₹5,990, air fryers from ₹3,599, and OTG ovens from ₹4,999. Washing machines start at ₹9,990, while small appliances are available with up to 60% discounts.

• Wearables and Accessories:

Smartwatches start at ₹899, and TWS earbuds offer up to 70% off. Mobile accessories begin at ₹119.

• Gaming and Personal Care:

Gaming accessories feature up to 60% discounts, and personal grooming devices like trimmers start at ₹499.

• Laptops and Printers:

Premium laptops are available from ₹18,900, and printers start at ₹4,490, catering to both professional and personal needs.

Exclusive Bank Discounts

Shoppers can maximise their savings with exclusive bank offers:

• HDFC Bank: Up to ₹7,500 off on Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions.

• RBL Bank: 7.5% instant discount (up to ₹4,500) on purchases above ₹15,000.

• Yes Bank: 5% discount (up to ₹2,500) on purchases over ₹10,000.

• DBS Bank: 10% off (up to ₹3,000) on EMI transactions over ₹15,000 during weekends.

• Additional offers from IDFC Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, and OneCard.

Vijay Sales’ MyVS loyalty programme allows customers to earn 0.75% loyalty points on every purchase, redeemable in-store or online.