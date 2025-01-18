scorecardresearch
Vijay Sales Kicks Off Republic Day Sale: Check out massive discounts on Apple, Samsung and many more brands

The Republic Day Sale is offering up to 70% off on a wide range of products.

Vijay Sales Vijay Sales

Vijay Sales has launched its much-anticipated Republic Day Sale, offering up to 70% off on a wide range of products. The sale, which began on January 18, 2025, is available both online at www.vijaysales.com and at physical stores across the country.

Top Offers Across Categories

    •    Smartphones and Tablets:
Customers can grab the iPhone 15 starting at ₹57,990 and the iPhone 16 for ₹69,490, inclusive of bank discounts. Budget-friendly smartphones start at ₹7,499, while 5G devices begin at ₹9,990. Tablets and iPads are available with discounts of up to 40%.

    •    Home Entertainment:
Televisions are priced from ₹7,490, and soundbars and home theatre systems come with up to 60% off. Portable speakers also feature discounts of up to 40%.

    •    Home and Kitchen Appliances:
Upgrade your kitchen with microwaves starting at ₹5,990, air fryers from ₹3,599, and OTG ovens from ₹4,999. Washing machines start at ₹9,990, while small appliances are available with up to 60% discounts.

    •    Wearables and Accessories:
Smartwatches start at ₹899, and TWS earbuds offer up to 70% off. Mobile accessories begin at ₹119.

    •    Gaming and Personal Care:
Gaming accessories feature up to 60% discounts, and personal grooming devices like trimmers start at ₹499.

    •    Laptops and Printers:
Premium laptops are available from ₹18,900, and printers start at ₹4,490, catering to both professional and personal needs.

Exclusive Bank Discounts

Shoppers can maximise their savings with exclusive bank offers:

    •    HDFC Bank: Up to ₹7,500 off on Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions.
    •    RBL Bank: 7.5% instant discount (up to ₹4,500) on purchases above ₹15,000.
    •    Yes Bank: 5% discount (up to ₹2,500) on purchases over ₹10,000.
    •    DBS Bank: 10% off (up to ₹3,000) on EMI transactions over ₹15,000 during weekends.
    •    Additional offers from IDFC Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, and OneCard.

Vijay Sales’ MyVS loyalty programme allows customers to earn 0.75% loyalty points on every purchase, redeemable in-store or online.

Published on: Jan 18, 2025, 5:15 PM IST
