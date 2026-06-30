Vishal Sikka’s wife launches VaSi, and AI-powered learning and creator platform: All details

A new AI-powered learning and creator platform is here called “VaSi” that aims to help people share their knowledge via live classes, interactive guides, and AI-assisted learning experiences. The announcement comes from former Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka, revealing that the platform is created by his wife, Vandana Sikka.

Advertisement

Sikka shared a post on X describing VaSi as “Gyaan ki Dukaan: her shop of wisdom,” which is built to “help each of us inhabit life a little more deeply by learning from the people around us”

What is VaSi?

The name “VaSi” means “resident, someone who truly inhabits a place.” The name is said to reflect the platform's vision of encouraging users to learn from people around them rather than relying solely on digital content. It is said to help people inhabit their interests and curiosities more deeply by learning directly from others around them.

The platform enables creators, entrepreneurs, and other experts to conduct live classes through an app feature called VaSi Experiences, and also publish guides through a feature known as Dots. This way they can earn money by teaching skills ranging from fitness and finance to travel, academics, hobbies, and cooking.

Advertisement

Hi everyone, I have an exciting bit of news, and this one is close to home.



My (much) better half, Vandana, has quietly built something beautiful. It's called VaSi.

A Vasi is a resident, someone who truly inhabits a place. That is the idea at the heart of her app: to help each… — Vishal Sikka (@vsikka) June 30, 2026

This platform reduces the need for creators to first build a large audience; VaSi enables users to set their own prices and begin monetising their knowledge immediately.

Sikka also highlighted that he recently conducted a class on artificial intelligence through VaSi's live experiences feature, and that the session was sold out within hours. “There were real conversations, real insights that got developed and shared. And when it ended, each of them left with their own set of next steps, so the learning didn't evaporate the moment we said goodbye,” he said.

Advertisement

VaSi’s AI-powered features

Sikka also touted a feature called SmartTasks that claims to create personalised follow-up tasks or suggestions based on what you learned after a class is over. The idea is to help you put your new knowledge into practice rather than simply consuming content. Reflecting on the current AI landscape, Sikka said, “In an age where so much "knowledge" is synthetic, and chatbots offer a kind of hollow intimacy, sitting with a room of curious, present human beings felt like something we need more of.”

