TATA Sierra EV Launch: Family-friendly electric SUV to launch in India today; Check price, features, more

TATA Motors is gearing up for a busy 2026 EV calendar, with the Sierra EV expected to lead the charge, followed by the Punch EV facelift and the production version of the Avinya concept. The EV will launch in India on June 30, 2026. Sierra EV is being positioned as a family-friendly electric SUV with all premium features.

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Will the TATA Sierra EV be available in India?

Yes. The Sierra EV is scheduled for an India launch on June 30, with prices expected to range between ₹17 lakh to ₹25 lakh.

Sierra EV features

The TATA Sierra is expected to borrow heavily from TATA’s newer EV design language with an upright stance, split LED headlamps, flush door handles, a two-tone roof and dual-tone alloy wheels. The car is likely to have a triple-screen dashboard layout, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated and powered front seats, dual-zone climate control, wireless smartphone connectivity and a premium JBL sound system.

On safety, the SUV is expected to offer six airbags, a 360-degree camera, parking sensors, electronic stability control and a tyre pressure monitoring system along with a level 2 ADAS package. TATA has confirmed that the SUV will be based on its Acti.ev architecture and will offer both rear-wheel drive and dual-motor all-wheel drive versions.

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TATA's 2026 EV lineup

According to industry reports, TATA will introduce three electric SUVs in 2026: first, the Sierra EV; then, the updated Punch EV; and finally, the Avinya production model. TATA has also outlined a broader EV roadmap with four new EV nameplates by FY31, including the Sierra EV and Avinya.

Alongside TATA’s plan, India’s wider EV market is set for a busy year, with multiple launches expected across mass-market and premium segments. A recent industry roundup said 2026 could bring at least eight all-new EVs and two facelifts, led by models such as the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara and the TATA Sierra EV.

What is the Sierra EV?

The Sierra name carries strong nostalgia in India, and TATA is reviving it as an electric SUV rather than a retro-style passenger car. The Sierra EV is intended to sit in TATA’s mainstream electrical portfolio above its smaller EVs and below the premium Avinya range.

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What makes the TATA Sierra EV special?

It's a blend of a heritage nameplate, modern EV styling, dual-motor all-wheel drive and expected long-range capability that makes it stand out. Reports also suggest a feature-rich cabin and advanced safety tech aimed at premium SUV buyers.