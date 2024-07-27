Vistara introduces complimentary Wi-Fi on international flights, check plans and pricing details

Vistara, the premier full-service airline and a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, will be introducing 20 minutes of complimentary Wi-Fi on its international flights. This service is available across all cabins on its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and Airbus A321neo aircraft, making Vistara the first Indian airline to offer such a benefit.

The complimentary 20-minute Wi-Fi access is designed to keep passengers connected, and offers the option to purchase extended connectivity plans. Travellers using Indian credit or debit cards can buy additional Wi-Fi time during the free session, receiving one-time passwords via email to facilitate this purchase.

Wi-Fi Access and Pricing Details:

- Complimentary Wi-Fi:

- 20 Minutes: Available in all cabins. Indian credit and debit cardholders can purchase extended plans during this session with OTP received via email.

- 50 MB: Complimentary for Business Class and Platinum Club Vistara members.

- Free Chat: Available throughout the flight for all Club Vistara members, regardless of tier or cabin class.

- Paid Wi-Fi Plans:

- Chat: ₹372.74 + GST. Includes unlimited access to messaging apps (WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, etc.). Complimentary for Club Vistara members.

- Surf: ₹1,577.54 + GST. Includes data for audio and video streaming (e.g., social media content).

- Stream: ₹2,707.04 + GST. Provides unlimited data for all streaming protocols.

Mr. Deepak Rajawat, Vistara’s Chief Commercial Officer, remarked, “At Vistara, we continuously strive to enhance our customers' experience. We are thrilled to be the first Indian airline to provide complimentary Wi-Fi on international flights across all cabins. We believe this will greatly enrich the travel experience, making it more convenient, productive, and seamless.”