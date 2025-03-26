Vivo T4 5G launching soon with India's biggest battery ever

Vivo has started teasing a new smartphone on its social media accounts - the T4 5G. Launch of this phone seems imminent, that too with Vivo's claims that it will feature "India's biggest battery ever."

The T4 will be the successor to the T3 5G, which had a 5000mAh battery and 44W fast charging. Vivo has created a microsite to tease the T4 5G, and in it is a graph which shows that the upcoming device will not only have a significantly bigger battery, but will also have faster charging.

Rumours have suggested that the phone would have support for 90W of fast charging, which would be double the charging speed of the previous generation device. Vivo's sister brand iQOO has also announced an upcoming smartphone - iQOO Z10 5G, which will feature a 7300mAh battery and claims to be India's biggest battery ever. Vivo T4 5G is expected to be quite similar to the iQOO Z10 5G.

The microsite also confirms that the T4 5G will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. However, it doesn't name which one.

From the tease, some more details can be seen about the upcoming smartphone. It seems to have rounded corners and a hole-punch cutout on the front for the selfie camera.

In terms of pricing, the phone is expected to cost between ₹20,000 - ₹25,000 and will be available via Flipkart. More details are not known at this point.