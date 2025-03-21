iQOO Z10 with 7300mAh battery confirmed to launch in India on April 11

iQOO has confirmed the launch of a new smartphone - the iQOO Z10 in India. The device is all set to be launched on April 11, and iQOO CEO Nipun Marya has confirmed that the phone will feature a massive 7300mAh battery.

The launch was confirmed by Marya in a post on X (formerly Twitter) with a tease image of the device. From the tease, we can also see that the phone will feature dual rear cameras with optical image stabilisation (OIS).

According to a recent report by Smartprix, we have some information about the expected specifications for the iQOO Z10.

Smartprix claims that the iQOO Z10 will feature a 6.67" quad-curved AMOLED display with a 2400×1080 resolution. The panel would also feature 120Hz refresh rate and 2000 nits peak brightness. The report also claims that the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Smartprix also claims that the phone would have a 50MP main camera with OIS (which can be seen in the teaser posted by iQOO), as well as a 2MP auxiliary camera and a 32MP selfie camera.

While iQOO has already confirmed that the phone will feature a mammoth 7300mAh battery, the report claims that it would feature 90W fast charging, an in-display fingerprint scanner, Funtouch OS 15, and weigh about 195g, with a thickness of 8.1mm.

The launch is all set for April 11, and we can expect the iQOO Z10 to be priced around ₹25,000.