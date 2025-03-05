Vivo T4x 5G launched in India: MediaTek Dimensity 7030, 50MP camera, starts at ₹13,999

After weeks of teasing, Vivo has finally launched the T4x 5G smartphone in India, targeting those users who seek performance and durability.

Vivo T4x Performance

The Vivo T4x 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, with a claimed AnTuTu score of over 728,000. The chipset is paired with up to 8GB RAM. The device also includes UFS 3.1 storage technology, designed to improve data transfer speeds and reduce power consumption.

Vivo T4x Display

The smartphone features a 6.72" display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1050 nits. It also incorporates TÜV Rheinland Eye Protection certification to minimise eye strain.

Vivo T4x Cameras

The camera setup includes a 50 MP AI primary camera with autofocus, supporting 4K video recording at 30 fps. Additional AI-driven features such as AI Erase, AI Photo Enhance, and dedicated Night Mode are included to improve image quality.

Vivo T4x Durability

For durability, the T4x 5G comes with MIL-STD-810H rating. Vivo is also using a comprehensive cushioning structure to enhance shock resistance, and there is IP64 rating to provide additional protection against dust and water damage.

Vivo T4x Battery and Charging

The vivo T4x 5G houses a 6500mAh battery, with support for reverse charging, essentially making the phone a powerbank, allowing you to plug in another phone and charge it.

The battery is designed to maintain long-term reliability with a five-year battery health assurance. The device supports 44W FlashCharge technology, enabling a 50% charge in approximately 40 minutes.

Vivo T4x Software

Running on FunTouch OS 15, based on Android 15, the smartphone includes features such as Live Text, Circle to Search, and AI Screen Translation. Vivo has committed to providing two years of Android updates and three years of security patches for the device.

Vivo T4x Price and Availability

The Vivo T4x 5G will be available in Pronto Purple and Marine Blue. It starts at the following prices:

₹13,999 for the 6+128GB variant

₹14,999 for the 8+128GB model

₹16,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant

Sales begin on March 12, 2025, via Flipkart, vivo India’s e-store, and authorised retail outlets. Customers using HDFC, SBI, and Axis Bank cards can avail an instant discount of ₹1000 on their purchase.