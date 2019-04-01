Vivo V15 with pop-up selfie camera on sale today via Amazon, Flipkart: Check out price, offers, specifications

Vivo's budget Smartphone V15 is now available in India and the buyers can get it from both offline and online stores including Vivo India E-Store, Amazon.in, Flipkart, PayTm Mall and Tata CLiQ. Vivo V15 was launched alongside V15 Pro and comes with triple rear cameras, 32-MP pop-up selfie camera, 6.53-inch FHD+ display, 90.95 per cent screen-to-body ratio and more.

Also Read: Vivo V15 Pro with pop-up selfie camera to launch today; check out specifications, price

As part of the launch offers, Vivo V15 buyers will be able to avail benefits worth Rs 10,000 from Reliance Jio. There is also a one-time screen replacement offer and buyers can get 5 per cent cashback on SBI Debit and Credit cards and EMI transactions. Additional exchange value of Rs 2,000 and no cost EMI options are also available.

As far as specifications are concerned, Vivo V15 comes with a 2.1GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 chipset. V15 is available in only one variant, with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card. On the software front, the V15 runs Android 9.0 Pie based on Funtouch OS 9. The phone includes Game Mode 5.0, which improves the system performance during heavy usage. Vivo V15 also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock and 3.5 mm audio jack.

Look wise, Vivo V15 is similar to V15 Pro and has minimum bezel for immersive viewing experience. On the back, the V15 has a gradient colour design with Frozen Black and Glamour Red colour options.

In terms of camera, the Vivo V15 includes three cameras at the back. There is a 12 MP primary sensor, 8 MP secondary sensor and third a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front the Vivo V15 includes a 32 MP pop-up selfie camera with features like AI Face Beauty.

For connectivity, Vivo V15 comes with Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS, WiFi 802.11 ac dual-band and Micro USB. The phone is powered by 4,000mAH battery with Vivo's Dual-Engine Fast Charging support.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Gmail is 15 years old! Privacy concerns, competition from social media surround the e-mail service

Also Read: RIP AirPower: Apple cancels its wireless charging pad

Also Read: TRAI deadline to choose TV channels ends; here's what will happen if you haven't picked channels