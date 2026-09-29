Vivo X Fold 6 to make global debut soon, India launch expected on first week of October: What's coming

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However, for international markets, Vivo is expected to take a different approach, with fewer variants and new colour options. The tipster has also indicated that the global version could come with the newer OriginOS 7, instead of the OriginOS 6 Fold software offered on the China model.

Global launch expected with two variants

According to the post, the Vivo X Fold 6 is expected to be available internationally with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The phone is also expected to arrive in Prism Black and Nebula Teal colour options. The international model is reportedly set to run OriginOS 7, while the China version launched with OriginOS 6 Fold.

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This means the international version will have fewer configurations than the China model, which is officially available with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. Vivo’s official China specifications also confirm 12GB and 16GB RAM options, along with 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage choices.

Vivo X Fold 6 key specs

The confirmed specifications for the China model indicate what the global version could offer. The Vivo X Fold 6 features an 8.02-inch AMOLED inner display and a 6.51-inch AMOLED outer display, with both screens supporting up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super chipset and packs an equivalent 7,000mAh battery, with support for 80W wired and 40W wireless charging.

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EXCLUSIVE: vivo X Fold6 is launching in India on 6th October at 12 PM.



X Fold6 will come in 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants, in Prism Black and Nebula Teal colours with latest Origin OS 7.



vivo is bringing it outside mainland China after 4 months, the global launch is on… — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) September 26, 2026

For photography, the foldable has a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It also has 20-megapixel cameras on both the inner and outer screens. The China model runs Android 16-based OriginOS 6 Fold.

Vivo has yet to officially announce the international and India pricing or confirm the final specifications and availability for these markets.