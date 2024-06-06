scorecardresearch
Vivo X Fold3 Pro launch in India today: Check specifications, expected price, more

Vivo is set to launch the X Fold3 Pro, which it claims is the 'slimmest and lightest foldable smartphone in India', today at 12PM. The phone will compete with the likes of Samsung Galaxy Fold5 and OnePlus Open

Vivo X Fold3 Pro to launch in India today Vivo X Fold3 Pro to launch in India today

Vivo is set to launch its folding smartphone, the X Fold3 Pro, in India today at 12 PM. The phone is being promoted as 'India's Slimmest Fold' and 'India's Lightest Fold', measuring 1.12 cm thick when folded and weighing 236g. The phone will compete with the likes of Samsung Galaxy Fold5 and OnePlus Open 

The phone has already been launched in the Chinese market which gives us a rough estimate of how Vivo will price the device in India. In China, the Vivo X Fold3 Pro is price at 10,000 yuan, which is roughly Rs 1,15,000. The pricing in India is expected to be north of this price point. 

The event can be streamed live using the following embed:

Specifications of Vivo X Fold3 Pro

  • The phone's hinge is made of carbon fiber and is estimated to last for 438,000 folds (the equivalent of being folded 100 times per day, every day, for 12 years) according to Vivo.
  • The phone uses a dual-battery series connection with a typical capacity of 2850 mAh per battery, which is equivalent to a 5700 mAh single battery.
  • The Vivo X Fold3 Pro is equipped with a Vivo standard charger and supports up to 100W fast charging. It also supports up to 50W wireless charging when paired with a Vivo 50W Vertical Wireless Flash Charger 2 (sold separately).
  • The X Fold3 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 processor.
  • It features Google Gemini AI, including AI Note Assist, AI Transcript Assist, and AI Screen Translation.

Camera 
 The camera setup includes a ZEISS Telephoto Camera and ZEISS Multifocal Portrait. The phone features a ZEISS Telephoto Camera capable of taking pictures of the sun, according to Vivo. It also features ZEISS Multifocal Portrait, which uses multiple focal lengths to take portraits. The phone also comes with a 10X optical zoom lens.

Published on: Jun 06, 2024, 9:51 AM IST
