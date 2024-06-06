Vivo X Fold3 Pro launch in India today: Check specifications, expected price, more

Vivo is set to launch its folding smartphone, the X Fold3 Pro, in India today at 12 PM. The phone is being promoted as 'India's Slimmest Fold' and 'India's Lightest Fold', measuring 1.12 cm thick when folded and weighing 236g. The phone will compete with the likes of Samsung Galaxy Fold5 and OnePlus Open
The phone has already been launched in the Chinese market which gives us a rough estimate of how Vivo will price the device in India. In China, the Vivo X Fold3 Pro is price at 10,000 yuan, which is roughly Rs 1,15,000. The pricing in India is expected to be north of this price point.
Specifications of Vivo X Fold3 Pro
Camera
The camera setup includes a ZEISS Telephoto Camera and ZEISS Multifocal Portrait. The phone features a ZEISS Telephoto Camera capable of taking pictures of the sun, according to Vivo. It also features ZEISS Multifocal Portrait, which uses multiple focal lengths to take portraits. The phone also comes with a 10X optical zoom lens.
