Vivo X100 and X100 Pro launched in India with Zeiss camera starting at Rs 63,999: Check availability, specifications, more

Vivo launched the X100 and X100 Pro in India on January 4. These new Vivo X series handsets are powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 SoC and have an IP68-rated build for water and dust resistance. The major highlight of the Vivo X100 family is their cameras, featuring triple rear camera units co-engineered by Zeiss and Vivo's in-house V2 chip for image processing.

Availability and Bank Offers

Both Vivo phones are currently available for pre-booking and will go on sale starting January 11. Customers pre-booking new smartphones using SBI, ICICI, HDFC, and IDFC bank cards can avail up to 10 percent cashback.

Vivo X100 Pro Specs and Features

The Vivo X100 Pro boasts a Sony IMX989 1-inch type primary sensor. Both phones have curved 6.78-inch 8 LTPO AMOLED displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo X100 is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging, while the X100 Pro has a 5,400mAh battery with 100W charging support.

Vivo X100 Series Pricing

These handsets are already on sale in China and select global markets. The Vivo X100 Pro is priced at Rs. 89,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model and is available in Asteroid Black. The Vivo X100 starts at Rs. 63,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and Rs. 69,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant and is available in Asteroid Black and Stargaze Blue.

