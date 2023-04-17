Vivo X90 series India launch confirmed; when and what to expect

Vivo is set to launch its flagship smartphone series Vivo X90 in India on April 26. This series has already debuted in China where it included Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro and Vivo X90 Pro+. In India, the company is expected to launch Vivo X90 Pro and Vivo X90 only.

The Vivo X90 series launch event will take place on April 26 at 12 pm. You can watch the launch event live on the company’s social media handles and YouTube page.

Vivo X90 series expected specifications

Vivo X90 is expected to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. The Pro model on the other hand might come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution. It also comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate.

Both the models are expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset along with 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

Be the first to experience the Xtreme.



Mark your calendars as the #vivoX90Series launches on 26th April 2023 at 12 PM.​

​

Stay tuned for more!​



Know more: https://t.co/W8bj8Lfpit

​#XtremeImagination #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/Uf7mUKq7E8 — vivo India (@Vivo_India) April 17, 2023

In terms of camera, the base model is likely to come with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP IMX866 primary sensor, a 12MP portrait sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens. Additionally, it might come with a 32MP front-facing camera.

The Pro model on the other hand also sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP IMX866 sensor, a 50MP portrait sensor, and a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens. It is also expected to come with a 32MP selfie camera.

In the battery department, Vivo X90 is likely to be equipped with a 4,810 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging and the Pro model might come with a 4,870 mAh battery that also supports 120W fast charging.

As for connectivity, the smartphones are expected to come with 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data sync options. They will also house an in-display fingerprint sensor and a Type-C USB-C port.

