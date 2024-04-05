Vodafone Idea introduces cloud gaming subscription at Rs 104 per month; check benefits

Vi (Vodafone Idea) has partnered with CareGame, based in Paris, to introduce a new mobile cloud gaming service named Cloud Play. Cloud Play aims to enhance the mobile gaming experience by offering a wide range of AAA games across various genres like action, adventure, arcade, racing, sports, and strategy. The cloud gaming service has been launched with titles such as Asphalt 9, Modern Combat 5, and classics like Subway Surfers. More games are expected to be added to the lineup in the coming weeks. Vi Games Cloud Play is accessible via the Vi Web and App platforms.

Cloud Play is a subscription-based service, currently priced at a monthly fee of Rs 104 for prepaid users, with an introductory offer that allows users to try the service for free before committing to a subscription. This service enables instant gameplay without the need for downloading, saving device memory. Additionally, users won't need high-end smartphones to run these games optimally.

Avneesh Khosla, CMO of Vodafone Idea, highlights the collaborative approach to enhancing customer offerings and acknowledges the growing gaming landscape's potential. He said, "We recognize the potential of the fast-evolving Gaming landscape with the smartphone playing a key role in making Gaming more accessible anytime, anywhere. With Vi Games in partnership with CareGame, we welcome our users to the future of gaming, where the cloud is your playground and the possibilities are limitless. It's not just a game, it's a seamless journey into a world where imagination meets technology. Get

ready to elevate your playtime and explore the extraordinary."

Philippe Wang, Co-founder and CEO of CareGame, comments on the partnership, noting that Cloud Play will allow Indian gamers to enjoy AAA mobile gaming without the need for new hardware. The service promises a competitive gaming experience with multiplayer modes, bonus features, and surprises for an enhanced racing experience.