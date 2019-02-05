Vodafone launches Rs 119 recharge plan with unlimited calling, 1GB daily data

Vodafone India has launched a new recharge plan priced at Rs 119. The new plan comes with 1GB of data and unlimited voice calling benefits for 28 days. However, the Vodafone Rs 119 plan is only available in limited circles and hasn't been launched countrywide as an open market plan. Vodafone India also has a Rs 169 plan with 1 GB data, 100 SMSs, 28 days validity and free access to Vodafone Play app. But, unlike the Vodafone 119 plan, the Vodafone 169 is available as an open market plan.

The Vodafone 119 recharge plan is available in the 4G circles and only to the select users. Also, the plan does not include SMS benefits unlike the Rs 169. There is also a similar Rs 119 recharge plan for the Idea Cellular customers in circles such as Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and Kerala circles.

Vodafone India had introduced the Rs 169 recharge plan in 2018 to offer unlimited benefits to its customers. In response, Airtel too had launched its Rs 169 recharge plan. Like Vodafone India, Airtel's Rs 169 plan is available in all the circles with similar benefits. Airtel is providing 1GB of data along with unlimited voice calling without any FUP limit and 100 SMS per day for a period of 28 days.

Vodafone's Rs 169 plan was also in response to Reliance Jio's Rs 149 plan. Jio is offering giving unlimited voice calls without any FUP limit, 100 SMS per day and 1GB of 4G data for 28 days.

Vodafone has also introduced Rs 209 plan with 1.6 GB data daily. There is also a Rs 479 plan offering 1.6 GB daily data. As per the telecomtalk, the Rs 209 plan offers benefits for 28 days, followed by the Rs 479 with 84 days validity. Vodafone did not revise the Rs 529 prepaid plan and it's still offering 1.5GB daily data for 90 days.

