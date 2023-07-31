Voot website redirects to JioCinema as merger nears completion

The highly anticipated merger of Voot and JioCinema is inching closer to completion, as evident from recent developments. Voot, a popular streaming platform, has begun redirecting its traffic to JioCinema's website, signaling a significant step forward in the integration process.

Entering Voot's website will directly take the user to the JioCinema homepage. Additionally, Voot Lite app users are also experiencing automatic redirection to JioCinema, further affirming the imminent consolidation. Moreover, the Voot app has been removed both from the Google Play Store and App Store. All Voot shows and movies will be accessible on JioCinema.

Earlier this month, JioCinema offered a code to allow Voot users to transfer their profiles to the JioCinema platform. Furthermore, Voot Select users have been provided with exclusive promo codes for JioCinema Premium membership. This membership, launched in May, offers access to premium Hollywood content at a price of Rs 999 per year.

Prior to the Voot integration, JioCinema has also entered into significant deals with major entertainment studios like Warner Bros. Discovery and NBCUniversal, providing subscribers with access to popular HBO shows such as Game of Thrones, The Last of Us, Succession, as well as The Office and Parks and Recreation. JioCinema has also secured the streaming rights for IPL for the next five years, cementing its position in the streaming business. JioCinema created a new record by recording over 12 crore users during the IPL final match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.

The exact date of the merger's completion remains undisclosed, but with Voot Select users already receiving promo codes to transition seamlessly to JioCinema Premium, the union seems imminent.

