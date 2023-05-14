'Wanted to gift iPhone to girlfriend': Four e-commerce company employees held for stealing phones worth Rs 10 lakh

Four employees of an e-commerce company were recently arrested for stealing mobile phones worth around Rs 10 lakh from their office located in southwest Delhi's Bindapur area. The accused have been identified as Manish (22), Aman (22), Delip (38), and Sanjay (33), all hailing from different areas of Delhi, according to PTI.

According to the police, Manish was the mastermind behind the theft as he wanted to gift an iPhone to his girlfriend on her birthday. During the investigation, it was revealed that the group had stolen seven iPhones and seven Android devices from their office.

The police were alerted to the theft by Manish Pant, the manager of the e-commerce company, during an audit on Thursday.

The police were able to identify the culprits by reviewing footage from the CCTV cameras. On Friday, they received information that the accused were attempting to sell the stolen iPhones near Metro Pillar-730 on Uttam Nagar-Najafgarh Road. The police then laid a trap and were able to apprehend Manish, Aman, and Delip. Five mobile phones, including two iPhones, were recovered from them.

Later, Sanjay was also arrested, and two iPhones were recovered from him. The police found that Manish had stolen two iPhones initially, and to earn easy money, he involved Delip and Sanjay in the plan to steal more valuable phones from the shop. Sanjay was responsible for selling the stolen phones.

