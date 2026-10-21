Eternal Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 92%, revenue at Rs 24,138 crore 

Shares of Eternal Ltd (formerly called Zomato) slipped 5% on Wednesday after the food delivery platform reported its Q2 earnings. Net profit rose 92% to Rs 125 crore in Q2 against Rs 65 crore in the year ago period. Eternal's revenue rose 19.4% to Rs 24,138 crore in the last quarter against Rs 13,590 crore in the year ago period.

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EBITDA rose 215% to Rs 752 crore in Q2 against Rs 239 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal.