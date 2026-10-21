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Eternal Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 92%, revenue at Rs 24,138 crore 

Eternal Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 92%, revenue at Rs 24,138 crore 

Eternal Q2 earnings: Shares of Eternal Ltd slipped 5% intra day to Rs 305.35. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3 lakh crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 21, 2026 3:50 PM IST
Eternal Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 92%, revenue at Rs 24,138 crore EBITDA rose 215% to Rs 752 crore in Q2 against Rs 239 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal.

Shares of Eternal Ltd (formerly called Zomato) slipped 5% on Wednesday after the food delivery platform reported its Q2 earnings. Net profit rose 92% to Rs 125 crore in Q2 against Rs 65 crore in the year ago period. Eternal's revenue rose 19.4% to Rs 24,138 crore in the last quarter against Rs 13,590 crore in the year ago period.

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EBITDA rose 215% to Rs 752 crore in Q2 against Rs 239 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin came at 3.1% in Q2 against 1.76% in the year ago period. Other income came at Rs 351 crore in Q2 against Rs 352 Cr YoY.

Food Delivery NOV growth stood at 21% to Rs 11445 crore. Shares of Eternal Ltd slipped 5% intra day to Rs 305.35. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3 lakh crore. Later, the stock ended 2.71% lower at Rs 311.75  on BSE.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 21, 2026 3:50 PM IST
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