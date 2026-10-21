Waaree Renewable Technologies shares fall 12% as costs hit Q2 profit; revenue rises

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd shares closed at Rs 743.05, down 10.06% from the previous close of Rs 826.15. During the session, the stock opened at Rs 735.75, touched a high of Rs 760.60 and a low of Rs 725. At its session low, the stock was down 12.24% from the previous close.

Waaree Renewable Q2 results: Revenue grows, margins weaken

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Waaree Renewable Technologies' earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 1.29% YoY to Rs 159.98 crore in Q2 FY27, from Rs 157.95 crore a year earlier. However, its Ebitda margin narrowed to 15.12% from 20.39%, while the profit after tax margin declined to 7.70% from 15.02%.

For the first half of FY27, revenue from operations rose 43.84% YoY to Rs 1,982.09 crore, while Ebitda increased 21.04% to Rs 333.46 crore. Net profit for the six months stood at Rs 200.44 crore, compared with Rs 202.75 crore in H1 FY26, a decline of 1.14%.

The company’s consolidated unexecuted order book stood at more than Rs 5,500 crore. Its bidding pipeline included solar projects of over 34.6 GWp, battery energy storage system (BESS) projects exceeding 12.5 GWh, and transmission and distribution opportunities worth more than Rs 21,900 crore.

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Commenting on the results, Manmohan Sharma, CFO of Waaree Renewable Technologies, said the quarter's growth was driven by "steady progress across our project portfolio, timely execution, and our expanding capabilities across the renewable energy value chain and T&D segment." He added that acquisition-related financing costs and the addition of a business with a different margin profile had affected near-term profitability.