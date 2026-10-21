'UN experts is an oxymoron': Marco Rubio refuses to comment on protests in India

More than 20 independent UN human rights experts urged Indian authorities to stop the alleged use of excessive force against demonstrators and launch an impartial investigation into reported human rights violations. The experts raised concerns about the treatment of protesters and called on the authorities to respect the right to peaceful assembly.

Rubio, however, made it clear that Washington would not intervene in India's domestic political affairs, pointing out that protests were also a regular feature of American democracy.

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Former ambassador backs Rubio's response

Former Indian ambassador Ashok Sajjanhar welcomed Rubio's response, saying the US Secretary of State had handled the question "very well".

"It was very well handled (by Rubio). Before Marco Rubio left Washington DC, there were a number of these congressmen, Pramila Jaipal, Ilhan Omar - all of them got together, and they made a petition to Rubio saying that he must raise this issue of protests that are going on and the so-called alleged brutalities."

"At that time also I said this was only hot air and Rubio is going to do nothing about it. He has handled it very beautifully. He's come on the front foot and taken this completely out of the pitch."

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Sajjanhar also questioned the UN human rights body's response to protests and political developments in other countries, particularly Pakistan.

"It is not only protests in France, but protests are also happening in Pakistan. Have you seen anything coming out of the office of the high commissioner for human rights in the United Nations? Nothing at all. There are all these huge protests. Their most popular leader (Imran Khan) is behind bars for several years. But there is nothing that the United Nations has to say about that."

He also defended the Indian authorities' response to the demonstrations, arguing that the police action had been proportionate. "And the police reaction is quite proportional to the sort of protests that are taking place in India, and the protests are not being stopped here at all. And still this United Nations body has the gumption to come up and say that, you know, India should release all those protesters who have been arrested."