Water-related keywords top Google search over the last 15 months, finds SEMrush Study

India is staring at a looming water crisis. NITI Aayog's alarming report Composite Water Management Index (CWMI) released last year predicted that 21 Indian cities, primarily Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi and Hyderabad, would run out of water by 2020. It also said that 600 million Indians -- nearly half of country's population -- faced acute water stress in their day-to-day lives.

As the reality struck home, Indians turned to Google to understand the gravity of the matter, shows the study by online visibility management platform SEMrush.

According to findings, the top three keywords between January 2018 and May 2019 are Water Pollution, Save Water, and Sources of Water, counting to an average search of 1,49,147; 1,29,824 and 31,812, respectively.

It is interesting to note that searches on Water Pollution spiked in January for two consecutive years at 2.46 lakh.

On Twitter, the most trending hashtags have been #watercrisis mentioned 3,698 times and #savewater used 2,948 times. These hashtags are being supported by emoji of Folded Hands and Water Drops to emphasise on the need to save water.

One of the engaging tweets was from Captain Amarinder that was re-tweeted the most -- 701 times. It said, "21 major Indian cities are expected to run out of water in 2020. Where is the "Jal" for the "Nal" going to come from? Disappointed that nothing concrete has been announced in the budget, #Budget2019 #SaveWater."