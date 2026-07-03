'We are investigating': Centre responds to Apple's iPhone 18 Pro supplier data leak after Tata Electronics breach

After the Tata Electronics data breach, sensitive information about Apple’s upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models was allegedly leaked on the dark web. Now, the Centre said that it was investigating the report. It was reported that files stolen from Tata Electronics by a ransomware group had disclosed detailed supplier information, component lists and photographs of Apple’s unreleased iPhone 18 Pro devices.

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S Krishnan, secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, about the claims said, “We are investigating,” ANI reported. The leak has drawn attention because it concerns Apple’s supplier network and the production of its next iPhone Pro models.

Must read: iPhone 18 Pro data leaked! Apple supplier Tata Electronics data appears on dark web

Supplier network exposed

Documents reviewed by Reuters, along with information from a source familiar with the matter, showed that there were about six files that contain sensitive information about components and suppliers related to the production of Apple’s upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models.

The files cover key parts such as chips used on the main circuit board, battery components and camera modules. The documents are said to include details of hundreds of parts expected to be used in the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro line-up. They also reportedly indicate where Apple sources a component from multiple suppliers and where it depends on only a limited number of vendors.

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Threat to a guarded supply chain

The breach could expose one of Apple’s guarded business operations that may include its global supplier network that makes components for the iPhone. The leak could help competitors, counterfeiters and even suppliers who want to understand Apple’s procurement strategy.

The leak could also impact ties between Apple and Tata Electronics. Tata Electronics has become increasingly important to Apple as the company expands manufacturing beyond China. The Indian group supplies components and also assembles iPhones as a contract manufacturer.

Apple is widely expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models in September. The reported leak has come at a sensitive time for the company, which recently raised prices for some iPad and MacBook models amid higher memory and storage chip costs. Analysts have also said iPhone prices could rise in the coming months. For now, the Centre has said it is examining the reported breach.