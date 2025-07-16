‘We didn’t build this for everyone’: Carl Pei responds to Nothing Phone (3) backlash

Nothing founder and CEO Carl Pei has responded candidly in a new YouTube video to a wave of early reviews for the new Phone (3), many of which have sparked debate over its bold design choices and stripped-back glyph system. Pei’s reaction was captured in a new company video, where he directly addressed criticism from tech reviewers, including YouTuber Marques Brownlee (MKBHD), who called the phone’s aesthetics “ugly.”

Advertisement

“We started this company because we were really bored by how the tech industry was,” Pei said. “Products were becoming more and more similar and we wanted to do something different. And I think whenever you do something different, some people are going to love it, some people are not going to like it.”

Brownlee pointed out the removal of the signature glyph lighting system in favour of a dot matrix display on the back of the phone, calling the change “surrounded by gimmicks.” Pei was unfazed. “Whenever we have a big change, it’s up to us to prove that it’s actually going to be better… We’re going to see a lot of cool stuff.”

He acknowledged the platform’s small user base but remained optimistic. “The cost of making software is going down to zero over time. I think there’s going to be a rich ecosystem of glyph toys in the future.”

Advertisement

Pei also referenced a familiar cycle. “Every few months Nothing comes out with a new product that looks crazy and people hate on all the pictures… and then 2 months later we’re all used to it.”

The Phone 3A Pro faced a similar backlash at launch, but according to Pei, it turned into one of the company’s best-selling products. He encouraged potential buyers to see the device in person rather than judge it based on online images.

On the camera front, reviewers noted that the setup is just a notch below flagship rivals. Pei welcomed the feedback. “Over the past couple of years, our camera capabilities have kept improving and the Phone 3 is the best showcase of our abilities so far.”

Advertisement

One area where the Phone (3) continues to shine is its software. “It was really important for us to translate our unique hardware design language onto the software,” Pei said, speaking about Nothing OS 3.5. “This idea of intentionality behind a smartphone use is something we also had since the beginning.”

He positioned the Phone (3) not as a spec-heavy powerhouse, but as a refined experience for those who want something different. “We can’t be everything for everybody, but we know that for the group of people that we’re targeting, they’re really liking what we’re doing.”

Nothing’s decision to price the phone at $799 has also drawn scrutiny, especially in markets like India. Pei admitted the high-end model wasn’t designed to be a volume-seller in India. “For everybody else, we have a suite of products. The Phone 3A series… They’re some of the bestselling products we’ve ever made.”

In defence of the offbeat camera placement and rear design, Pei cited functional decisions. “We punched through the PCB to make the camera more flush with the phone. That was a trade-off.”

Regarding the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, Pei argued that a flagship experience is about more than just raw power. “When it comes to creating a really good smartphone experience, the processor matters, but so does the camera, so does the display, the battery, its entire package.”

Advertisement

He also dismissed the idea of chasing the spec race. “If we were to sell our products with no margin and just go for the cheapest product with the best spec… there’s nothing special about this company.”

When asked about the lack of tutorials for the new glyph matrix, Pei agreed, saying, “I do think we should make some tutorial videos.”

While criticism has been widespread, Pei remains grounded. “Some people love it, some people don’t like it, and it’s fine.” However, he was dismayed by the intensity of some of the backlash. “We have colleagues who are getting harassed now for the design… we are trying to do something new and something different.”

On the camera’s perceived lack of character, Pei countered that macro shots through the periscope lens offer a unique advantage. “I think the team has definitely done a great job.”

And to those who feel Nothing has gone too far with its design experimentation, Pei had a final word. “If you’re somebody who’s looking for something more unique and our design language, our software speaks to you, then you have another option now. Isn’t it better to have more options?”