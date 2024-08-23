scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams is in good spirits, Russian cosmonaut Sergei Korsakov confirms

Feedback

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams is in good spirits, Russian cosmonaut Sergei Korsakov confirms

Russian cosmonaut Sergei Korsakov has reassured the public about the well-being of the ISS crew, including Sunita Williams, following recent concerns. He expressed confidence in the space agencies' ability to resolve any issues.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Russian Cosmonaut Sergei Korsakov, Russian Cosmonaut Sergei Korsakov,

Russian cosmonaut Sergei Korsakov, who recently returned from a six-month mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), has provided reassurance about the well-being of the crew, including NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, amidst recent concerns.

Korsakov, speaking during his visit to India, confirmed that Sunita Williams and the entire ISS crew are in good spirits despite the challenges they've faced. “The astronauts are alright, and I believe that any issues will be resolved successfully,” Korsakov stated, easing concerns about the safety and stability of ongoing operations aboard the ISS.

Related Articles

He expressed confidence in the space agencies overseeing the mission, stating that they are thoroughly evaluating all options to ensure the mission's success. “Space agencies will consider every possibility, including the use of Dragon or Soyuz spacecraft, to make the best decisions possible,” Korsakov added, highlighting the meticulous planning and contingency measures in place for space missions.

Reflecting on his time aboard the ISS, Korsakov expressed a deep sense of wonder at seeing Earth from space. “I was 400 km closer to the stars, but the most remarkable aspect was seeing our planet from a new perspective—a world without boundaries, without borders. It’s a reminder that we must keep our planet peaceful and safe,” he said.

Korsakov also spoke highly of India’s advancements in space exploration. He noted that he has been closely following India’s progress and is impressed by the country’s rapid strides in launching successful missions and setting ambitious new goals. “I trained near the Gaganauts—India's astronauts—and found them to be intelligent, strong, and enthusiastic. I believe they will achieve great things,” he added.

When asked about his experience in space, Korsakov described it as a vast and mysterious realm full of untapped possibilities. “Space is endless and offers countless opportunities, but these can only be fully realised if we work together, uniting our efforts across nations. Collaboration in space exploration allows us to move faster and achieve much more,” he explained.

Discussing his time on the ISS, Korsakov revealed that six months felt too short to fully appreciate the experience. “Every day aboard the ISS was a journey of discovery. I wished I could have spent more time there,” he shared.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Aug 23, 2024, 6:10 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement